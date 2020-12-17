US Markets
General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Siddharth Cavale Reuters
General Mills Inc beat second-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as people confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales of its baking products and cereals.

The company's net sales climbed to $4.72 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 29 from $4.42 billion a year ago, beating market estimate of $4.65 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

