General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

Dec 17 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc GIS.N beat second-quarter sales estimates on Thursday, as people confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic boosted sales of its baking products and cereals.

The company's net sales climbed to $4.72 billion in the quarter ended Nov. 29 from $4.42 billion a year ago, beating market estimate of $4.65 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

