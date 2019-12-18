US Markets
GIS

General Mills beats profit estimates on strong pet food demand

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

General Mills Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as the Cheerios maker benefited from higher demand for its pet foods, sending its shares up 3%.

Adds profit comparison, segment details

Dec 18 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc's GIS.N quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations on Wednesday as the Cheerios maker benefited from higher demand for its pet foods, sending its shares up 3%.

The maker of Cocoa Puffs and Lucky Charms acquired Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $8 billion last year in a push to capitalize on growing demand for pet food.

Sales at its pet unit rose 16% in the quarter, helped by price increases and the recent roll out of Blue Buffalo products in Walmart WMT.N stores.

Adjusted gross margins rose 80 basis points to 35.3%.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose 69% to $580.8 million in the second quarter ended Nov. 24, as it recorded impairment and restructuring costs of $209.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, the company earned 95 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations of 88 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net sales rose to $4.42 billion from $4.41 billion, missing the average analyst estimate of $4.43 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GIS

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular