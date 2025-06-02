Markets
GIS

General Mills And Lactalis Receive Regulatory Clearance For U.S. Yogurt Business Sale

June 02, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Branded food company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and French family business Lactalis Group announced Monday that the regulatory review for the sale of General Mills' U.S. Yogurt business to Lactalis is complete.

The transaction is now cleared to close subject to completion of other customary closing conditions. The companies, which agreed to the deal in September 2023, are targeting to complete the transaction in late June 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GIS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.