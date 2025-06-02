General Mills And Lactalis Receive Regulatory Clearance For U.S. Yogurt Business Sale

(RTTNews) - Branded food company General Mills, Inc. (GIS) and French family business Lactalis Group announced Monday that the regulatory review for the sale of General Mills' U.S. Yogurt business to Lactalis is complete.

The transaction is now cleared to close subject to completion of other customary closing conditions. The companies, which agreed to the deal in September 2023, are targeting to complete the transaction in late June 2025.

