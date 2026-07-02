General Mills Is a 5-Star Turnaround Play for Buy and Hold Investors

Long in the making, General Mills' (NYSE: GIS) stock price bottom was reached in early 2026, and a price recovery lies ahead. Driven by portfolio repositioning and cost-cutting efforts, the multiyear downtrend in the stock price has put this market at a deep value, below 10x trailing earnings, setting it up not only for growth-supported share price appreciation but also for price-multiple expansion. In this scenario, GIS shares could revert to historical highs and potentially trend higher—with the company maintaining its high-yielding dividend in the meantime.

The company is a solid dividend payer, yielding 6.5% with shares trading near 2026 lows. The 6.5% yield raises a red flag, as high yields often precede a distribution cut or suspension, but the risks are limited for GIS investors. Not only is dividend coverage sufficient, but it is also improving; cash flow is expected to strengthen over time, and share buybacks are working their magic.

General Mills is an excellent example of how share buybacks work in shareholders' favor, as they are reducing the share count sufficiently to offset the impact of distribution increases. General Mills' net dividend payout for fiscal Q4 2026 is down year-over-year due to a lower share count, with share buybacks expected to continue in the upcoming year. In this scenario, General Mills can sustain annualized per-share distribution increases, benefiting investors, while reducing its capital outlay, benefiting the business.

General Mills Outperforms in Fiscal Year 2026 as Shift Gains Traction

General Mills had a steady quarter in fiscal Q4, with revenue growth up by 1.2%, underpinned by one-offs including an extra week compared to last year’s quarter, foreign exchange (FX) conversion, and divestitures. The critical detail is that organic business, ongoing core operations, was flat on a year-over-year (YOY) basis with price and mix offsetting volume declines and mixed results across segments. North American Retail, the primary category, contracted by 4%, compounded by a 1% decline in Food Services, offset by a 4% gain in Pet and a 16% gain internationally.

Margin news was good. While one-offs impaired GAAP results, they were primarily non-cash. The salient detail is that segment margins improved across the board, leaving the adjusted system-wide margin up year over year and earnings per share well ahead of expectations. The 95 cents in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) grew by 27% YOY, outpacing MarketBeat’s consensus by more than 1,500 basis points.

Guidance was also decent. While the company forecasts a marginal revenue contraction, it is tied to a tough comp linked to the extra week in fiscal year 2026. Organic sales are expected to be flattish to slightly down, with adjusted EPS of $3.10 at the midpoint. The $3.10 midpoint is down YOY, but aligned with the consensus, with most analysts expecting worse. The critical detail is that earnings and cash flow are sufficient to sustain capital returns and balance sheet health while the company invests in its next phase. That includes a lean into product value and innovations to help boost top-line performance.

Analysts Trends Key to General Mills Stock Price Trajectory

Analyst trends were central to the contraction in General Mills' stock price, as they included sentiment downgrades and price target reductions, which drove the stock to the low end of its expected range.

The story as of mid-2026 is that sentiment trends are set up to bottom and reverse, given the fiscal Q4 strength and an outlook for systemic improvements.

It may take time, but investors can expect to see ratings and price targets begin firming as the year progresses, strengthening the bottom in place. As it stands, GIS is in rebound mode, moving up from near the low-end target of $30, with upside forecast at the consensus.

Institutional trends help to limit downside risk in Q3 2026. The group owns more than 75% of the stock and has been accumulating on a trailing 12-month basis, running a bullish balance in every quarter. The likely outcome is that this group continues to underpin support as the year progresses, targeting moments of price weakness as opportunistic entry points.

The company’s biggest risk is top-line weakness and the resulting loss of earnings leverage tied to volume declines. However, to combat this, the company launched a $3 billion cost-saving initiative expected to yield up to $750 million in savings by fiscal year-end.

Plans also focus on underperforming brands, such as Blue Buffalo Wilderness, which has struggled due to its marketing, grain-free base, and health concerns which resulted in several class-action lawsuits by consumers.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.