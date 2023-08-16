News & Insights

General, health insurance help Aviva to H1 profit beat

August 16, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Carolyn Cohn for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva AV.L posted an 8% rise in first-half operating profit to 715 million pounds ($909.05 million), it said on Wednesday, helped by strong performance in general and health insurance.

Analysts in a company-compiled consensus poll forecast operating profit of 701 million pounds.

Aviva said it estimated full-year 2023 operating profit growth of 5-7% and expected to exceed its medium-term targets.

($1 = 0.7865 pounds)

