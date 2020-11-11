General Finance Corporation Just Recorded A 186% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 6.4% to hit US$82m. General Finance also reported a statutory profit of US$0.10, which was an impressive 186% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on General Finance after the latest results. NasdaqGM:GFN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from two analysts covering General Finance is for revenues of US$319.9m in 2021, implying an uncomfortable 8.3% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 336% to US$0.35. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$319.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.29 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a sizeable expansion in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$12.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the General Finance's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 8.3% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.1% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% next year. It's pretty clear that General Finance's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around General Finance's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that General Finance's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for General Finance (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

