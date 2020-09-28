General Electric's GE9X jet engine wins certification from U.S. regulator

Sept 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday its GE9X engine for Boeing Co's BA.N 777X passenger jet has been certified by the U.S. aviation safety regulator, clearing a hurdle in the planemaker's path to bring its new jet to the market.

GE found unexpected wear in a part for the GE9X engine last year, forcing it to redesign the part and causing several months of delays for Boeing, which has also been struggling with the grounding of its 737 MAX planes following two deadly accidents.(https://reut.rs/3icoGl5)

The coronavirus crisis compounded that hold up this year as demand for air travel plunged, with Boeing saying in July it was delaying the 777X's entry to service by a year to 2022.

GE said on Monday it has received orders and commitments for more than 600 GE9X engines, and has delivered eight GE9X test engines and two test spares for Boeing's four 777X test aircraft.

