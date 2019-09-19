General Electric's (GE) Unit Rolls Out DeltaVision OMX Flex

General Electric Company’s GE business unit — GE Healthcare — recently rolled out microscope with extensive imaging capabilities for a wide range of research projects. Dubbed as DeltaVision OMX Flex, the microscope is designed as a multichannel imaging platform for structured illumination microscopy. It also incorporates EDGE confocal technology.



Notably, the advanced microscopy tools embedded into the super-resolution microscope help in providing clear and detailed image resolution of cellular structures, supporting research projects in several fields including virology and molecular and cellular biology among others. As noted by the company, the DeltaVision OMX Flex is capable of capturing cell division details with high precision and contrast.



Powered with a laser-based high-content imaging system — IN Cell 6500HS EDGE confocal technology — the DeltaVision OMX Flex is capable of providing improved contrast through increased depth of complex 3D sample images. Also, the microscope facilitates easy change of imaging modes, allowing researchers to shift from a micro- to a nanoview of cells, tissues and organelles.



In addition, the EDGE confocal technology helps to calculate and eliminate the out-of-focus light, which otherwise hampers image contrast. This feature provides an edge to the DeltaVision OMX Flex microscope over its traditional counterparts. Notably, the enhanced quality of image is particularly important for cells, which are developed in 3D culture like organoids and spheroids.



Our Take



General Electric intends to become more competent by focusing on core businesses. In June 2018, it announced its plan to become a high-tech industrial company focused on Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy. Although the company is working toward improving operations and lowering costs in the Power segment, persistent challenges in the segment remain a concern.



Year to date, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s share price has increased 24% compared with 19.8% growth recorded by the industry.





