General Electric's (GE) Haliade-X Prototype Gets Operational

General Electric Company’s GE business unit, GE Renewable Energy, yesterday announced that its Haliade-X prototype has become operational at 14 MW in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.



This makes GE Renewable Energy the first participant in the industry to operate a wind turbine with such a high power output.



General Electric closed the trading session at $104.90 yesterday.

Inside the Headline

The company’s Haliade-X 14 MW is built on the Haliade-X 13 MW version that obtained its type certification at the beginning of this year. As noted, the certification measurements on the company’s Haliade-X 14 MW version have commenced.



The advanced Haliade-X 14 MW turbine is capable of generating gross annual energy production of 74 GWh and can save a maximum of 52,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. The high power production capability of a single Haliade-X 14 MW turbine reduces the number of turbines required for installation at a wind farm for generating a given renewable energy output. This, in turn, makes the operations and maintenance of a wind farm simpler apart from lowering the capital expenditure.



The commercial launch of the Haliade-X 14 MW will be at the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm, based in the North Sea, 130 km off England’s northeast coast. GE Renewable Energy will be responsible for supplying 87 Haliade-X 14 MW turbine units for the Dogger Bank C wind farm.

