General Electric Wins Onshore Wind Turbine Deal in Austria

General Electric Company’s GE business unit, GE Renewable Energy recently clinched an onshore wind contract from PÜSPÖK Group. This marks General Electric’s first such contract in Austria in the past few years.



As noted by General Electric, the deal requires it to deliver 30 of its advanced Cypress turbines, capable of operating at 5.5 MW. Both the companies will work on installing the turbines at PÜSPÖK Group’s two wind farm facilities based in Burgenland region. The installation of the turbines is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021, with commissioning expected to be done by end of the year.



Per the deal, PÜSPÖK Group will utilize General Electric’s state-of-the-art onshore wind turbine solution — Cypress platform — for catering to consumers’ growing requirements of renewable and sustainable energy.



The deal will help PÜSPÖK Group’s 157-MW wind farms in producing 380 GWh of electricity every year. Electricity produced in the plant is expected to be adequate to meet renewable and sustainable energy requirements of more than 85,000 families.



In addition, General Electric will be responsible for providing operational services in these facilities for multiple years. It’s worth noting here that the blades for the Cypress units are to be supplied by the company’s Port of Suape-based business unit — LM Wind Power.

