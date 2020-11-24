General Electric warns of more job cuts at aviation unit - WSJ

Nov 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N warned employees of more job cuts at its aviation unit as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact commercial air travel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal video message.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

