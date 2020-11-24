US Markets
General Electric warns of more job cuts at aviation unit - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ALWYN SCOTT

General Electric Co warned employees of more job cuts at its aviation unit as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact commercial air travel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal video message.

