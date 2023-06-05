News & Insights

BioTech
GE

General Electric to sell over $2 bln stake in GE HealthCare

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 05, 2023 — 05:18 pm EDT

Written by Raghav Mahobe for Reuters ->

Adds offering details, spin-off background in paragraphs 2-4

June 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N is offering 25 million of common stock, or an over $2 billion stake, in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc GEHC.O, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Under the debt-for-equity exchange agreement, GE is expected to exchange 28.75 million GE HealthCare shares for debt held by affiliates of Morgan Stanley, GE HealthCare said in the filing.

‍Evercore ISI, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are joint lead book-runners for the offering.

GE HealthCare made its Nasdaq debut earlier this year after completing its spin-off from GE.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE
GEHC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.