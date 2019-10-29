General Electric Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street expects GE to earn 12 cents a share, down from 13 cents in the same quarter of 2018, from $28.9 billion in sales.

The controversy surrounding GE makes company’s third-quarter earnings a must-watch event for Wall Street.

General Electric is a high-controversy stock. There are any number of ways to measure that fact, and investors can expect some more volatility when the company reports earnings on Wednesday.

Consider, Wall Street price targets range from $5 to $15 a share. The $10 spread is more than 100% of the current stock price and more than double the spread of companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

What’s more, General Electric (ticker: GE) stock has ranged from $6.66 to $11.75 a share over the past year, more than 50% of the current stock price. And GE annualized stock volatility—a measure of how violently the stock price can swing—is about 40%. Comparable stock volatility at aerospace and industrial conglomerate Honeywell (HON), for instance, is 20%.

The controversy makes GE earnings a must-watch event for Wall Street. Here is what to expect when the iconic American manufacturer reports earnings before the market opens, along with some recent history.

GE stock was down almost 15% during the third quarter, worse than the 0.6% gain of the Dow Industrials. For the year, GE shares are up 25%, rebounding from their difficult 2018 when shares dropped about 57%.

