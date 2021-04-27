General Electric profit hit by slump in aviation business

April 27 (Reuters) - General Electric GE.N reported a 20% fall in quarterly profit, hit by a slump in demand for aircraft engines as airlines struggle to recover from a pandemic-led collapse in travel.

On an adjusted basis, GE's industrial profit fell to $828 million in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $1.03 billion a year earlier. (https://invent.ge/3gE35Vu)

