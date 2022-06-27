General Electric Names GE CEO Lawrence Culp, Jr. To Addl. Role Of CEO Of GE Aviation

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co. (GE) announced Monday that Lawrence Culp, Jr. has been named Chief Executive Officer of GE Aviation, effective immediately, in addition to his current role as Chairman and CEO of GE.

John Slattery, current President and CEO of GE Aviation, has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the business.

The company also announced that Russell Stokes, current Senior Vice President, GE and President & CEO, GE Aviation Services, has been named President and CEO, Commercial Engines and Services, with expanded operational responsibility for Aviation's largest segment.

Rahul Ghai, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Otis Worldwide Corp., has been named Chief Financial Officer of GE Aviation as Shane Wright, currently CFO and Chief Operating Officer of GE Aviation, prepares to retire after 34 years of service to GE and will ensure a smooth transition.

Slattery, Stokes, and Ghai will report directly to Culp.

These leadership changes follow GE's November 9, 2021, announcement of its plan to separate GE into three independent, industry-leading, investment-grade companies focused on the growth sectors of Aviation, Healthcare, and Energy.

