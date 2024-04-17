General Electric (LSE:GEC) Price Target Increased by 7.75% to 116.02

The average one-year price target for General Electric (LSE:GEC) has been revised to 116.02 / share. This is an increase of 7.75% from the prior estimate of 107.67 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 83.09 to a high of 137.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.50% from the latest reported closing price of 105.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2836 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 250 owner(s) or 9.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GEC is 0.46%, an increase of 7.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 976,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 83,088K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEC by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 53,791K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEC by 1.72% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 41,650K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 37,121K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,191K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,865K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GEC by 4.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

