General Electric grabs finance chief from shipping group Maersk

COPENHAGEN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk's MAERSKb.CO finance chief Carolina Dybeck Happe will leave the shipping group to take up a similar position at General Electric GE.N early next year, the companies said on Monday.

She will replace Jamie S. Miller at General Electric, the U.S. company said in a statement.

Dybeck Happe, who joined Maersk in January this year, is the second senior executive in two weeks to announce her departure from Maersk.

The company's chief operating officer Morten Toft left to take up the role of CEO of rival MSC's cargo business.

