General Electric (GE) Wins Rail System Upgradation Deal in the UK

General Electric Company GE announced that its Power Conversion division (part of GE Vernova, the combined operations of the Power and Renewable segments) secured a deal from Network Rail for upgrading the phase balancer control and cooling system at its Rail Innovation and Development Centre ("RIDC").



The deal advances Network Rail’s goal of improving energy efficiency and introducing new technology that can deliver cleaner energy to support the U.K.’s path to net-zero emissions.



Based in Melton Mowbray, the U.K., the RIDC facility is a specific track system that ensures a safe environment for testing new trains ahead of their operation in the U.K. rail network. The site can be used to test vehicles at high and low speeds, as well as infrastructure using eleven miles of 25 kV overhead line equipment, and third and fourth rail DC electric equipment.



Per the deal, GE will upgrade thyristor control and cooling plant systems, along with the existing phase balancer control system at the RIDC site. The company will also be responsible for the designing, manufacturing, delivering, installing and commissioning of the control and cooling system. GE will integrate a GE Visor service for remote diagnostics.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

Post the upgradation, RIDC will be able to test innovative technology for the rail infrastructure. It will also be able to deliver an augmented performance of the system.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

GE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 4.5% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 28.5% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 1.2%. The stock has gained 33.2% in the past six months.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deere & Company (DE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.