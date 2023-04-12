General Electric (GE) Wins Gas Turbine Order in Czech Republic

General Electric Company GE arm GE Gas Power recently announced that it secured an LM6000 PC Sprint aero-derivative gas turbine order from UCED Group (“UCED”). UCED is the energy division of the Czech investment group (CREDITAS Group) which is mainly engaged in long-term investments in conservative industries.



Per the deal, GE will provide its gas turbine to UCED’s Prost??jov reserve power plant situated in the Czech Republic. The gas turbine is based on jet-engine technology which is currently powering the world’s airlines jets. GE’s LM6000 gas turbines are more efficient than any other aero-derivative gas turbine unit above 40 MW. It provides more than 99% start and operational reliability and over 98% availability.



General Electric’s LM6000 gas turbine unit will help UCED expand its Prost??jov reserve power plant. This in turn will stabilize the grid and aid renewable growth in the Czech Republic. GE will deliver the gas turbine to the site in early 2024 and when in operation, it will add about 50 megawatts (MW) of power to the national power transmission system. This deal is in sync with the Czech government’s goal to diversify energy sources by maximizing gas and renewable sources and to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 30%v by 2030, compared to 2005.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

GE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Deere & Company DE presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 3.7% in the past six months.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 26.7% in the past six months.



A. O. Smith Corporation AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 1.2%. The stock has gained 34.2% in the past six months.

