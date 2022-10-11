General Electric (GE) Wins Gas Turbine Contract From SFOE

General Electric Company GE arm GE Gas Power recently announced that it secured a deal from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) to rent out its eight TM2500 mobile aeroderivative gas turbine units to meet Switzerland’s electricity demand in critical times of the winter season.



GE’s TM2500 units will be installed at its manufacturing center in Birr, located 30 kilometers east of Zurich. These can be powered by different fuel sources like hydrogen, biogas or biodiesel and other renewable energy-produced synthetic fuels. The units can be fully powered in a short span, enabling users to meet peak demand and also minimize energy wastage when demand is lower.



General Electric aims to deliver about 250 megawatts (MW) of power to the grid starting February 2023. Per the deal, GE will install, operate and maintain the plant through 2026.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

“The temporary reserve power plant installed in Birr will have dual fuel capability, and can operate on both gaseous and liquid fuels, and switch in between” said Christian Verhoeven, chief technology officer, GE Gas Power Switzerland. “GE’s TM2500 gas turbines can run on several different fuel sources including hydrogen, biogas or biodiesel and synthetic fuels produced with renewable energy, the most readily available in the area, and with lower-carbon footprints, such as synthetic fuels/SAF (sustainable air fuels). This is a crucial capability that our technology offers today for tomorrow’s sustainable power generation.”

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. EPAC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.4%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks.



EPAC’s earnings estimates have increased 9.1% for fiscal 2023 (ending August 2023) in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 8.1% in the past three months.



Carlisle Companies CSL has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently, and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Carlisle’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 15.4% in the past three months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently has a Zacks Rank of 2. IEX’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 2.1%, on average.



In the past 60 days, IDEX’s earnings estimates have increased 0.1% for 2022. The stock has rallied 11.8% in the past three months.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Electric Company (GE): Free Stock Analysis Report



IDEX Corporation (IEX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.