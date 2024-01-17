General Electric (GE) Upgrades Sabiya Power Plant in Kuwait

General Electric Company’s GE unit, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business, together with Alghanim International, has completed upgrading four 9F.03 class gas turbine units at the Sabiya combined cycle power plant in Kuwait.



GE Vernova is the combined operation of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Gas Power business includes General Electric’s gas lifecycle business (including Power Services and Gas Power Systems businesses).



Based in Al Jahra, the Sabiya facility is the largest power plant in the region, with a capacity of 2 gigawatts. The power plant, owned by the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, houses six GE 9F.03 gas turbines and three D11 steam turbines.



Per the multiyear service deal between GE and Alghanim, GE Vernova was involved in upgrading the Advanced Gas Path solution for the four 9F.03 turbines in blocks 2 and 3 at the power plant. GE will also be responsible for providing supply and maintenance services for the turbine units for seven years.



This collaboration is likely to boost the Sabiya plant’s block output by 6.3% and lower the heat rate by 1.8%. It is worth noting that this upgrade will add 70 megawatts (MW) to the plant’s power generation capacity without requiring any additional fuel. The APG upgrade will aid in catering to the increasing power demand in Kuwait by providing flexible and efficient power solutions.



Earlier, General Electric modernized two gas turbine units in the Sabiya facility’s Block 1, which boosted the plant output by 6% and added more than 35 MW of power generation capacity without using additional fuel.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company is benefiting from the strong performance of the Aerospace segment due to robust demand and the solid execution of commercial engines and services. After months of softness, a rebound in demand in the Power segment augurs well for General Electric.



In the past year, the stock rose 59% against the industry’s 7% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, despite improving, supply chain challenges, such as the availability of raw materials and labor shortages, especially in the defense market, continue to weigh on General Electric’s operations.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked companies from the same space are discussed below:



Griffon Corporation GFF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 28.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GFF’s fiscal 2024 earnings has increased 13% in the past 60 days. Shares of Griffon have gained 44.3% in the past year.



ITT Inc. ITT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ITT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 8%.



In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITT’s 2023 earnings has increased 0.4%. The stock has risen 36% in the past year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ITT Inc. (ITT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.