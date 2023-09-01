General Electric (GE) Upgrades Hydro Power Plant in Canada

General Electric Company’s GE unit GE Vernova’s Hydro Power business secured a deal from Manitoba Hydro to upgrade the Unit-4 Kaplan runner of Grand Rapids Generating Station.



GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Hydro Power business delivers hydropower solutions to provide more renewable energy to the world.



Manitoba, Canada based Grand Rapids is a reservoir-based hydropower plant. The power plant has four Kaplan runner units and is capable of delivering 479 megawatts of power. Twenty years back, General Electric replaced the runners for Units 1, 2 and 3.



Per the latest deal, GE will design, fabricate and supply the Kaplan runner, which has a diameter of more than six meters. The runner will be assembled and trialed at GE’s North America center.



This project will boost the performance and efficiency of the hydro power plant, which has been in operation for almost 60 years. It will also extend the plant’s lifetime and will allow the facility to deliver clean energy to the grid.

General Electric is building a powerful ecosystem to advance digital transformation, expand into new markets, improve its product line and develop an edge over its competitors through strategic partnerships. These collaborations strengthen GE’s industry position and help it to drive revenues.

