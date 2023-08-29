General Electric (GE) Upgrades Futtsu Power Plant in Japan

General Electric Company’s GE unit GE Vernova’s Gas Power business recently announced that JERA’s 1.5 Gigawatt (GW) Futtsu Power Plant–Group 4, situated in Chiba, Japan, has successfully begun commercial operations. The power plant uses three GE 9HA.01 gas turbines.



The Futtsu power plant consists of four groups and has a collective capacity of delivering 5.6GW of power. It is the one of the biggest power-generating facilities in Japan, which powers the Tokyo Metropolitan area. The facility is also the largest LNG terminal of the country which receives over 11 million tons of LNG annually.



General Electric, JERA and the EPC partner, Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation (Toshiba) executed the flange-to-flange replacement (a full replacement of an existing gas turbine core engine with a new production engine) to upgrade the original gas turbine units to the advanced turbine technology. This upgrade allows the power plant to offer enhanced performance, efficiency, and reduce CO2 emissions by burning fuel efficiently.



GE has upgraded the auxiliary system and enhanced the Mark Vle control system for the gas turbine, steam turbine, and heat recovery steam generator. Additionally, the company will also offer equipment maintenance services for 12 years.

Successful project completions position General Electric to gain an edge over the competition. It also allows the company to increase the customer satisfaction level which ensures higher customer retention rate, thus building referrals and loyalty. For instance, General Electric has supported power generation in Japan for the last 130 years by providing power generation tools including gas turbines, steam turbines, nuclear reactors, hydro and wind turbines. The company presently supports 50% of the country’s gas-fired power generation capacity with 130 gas turbine units. GE also accounts for about 25% of Japan’s current installed capacity of onshore wind.

