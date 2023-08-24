General Electric (GE) Unit Wins Gas Turbine Order in China

General Electric Company’s GE unit, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business has recently secured two orders from Royal Golden Eagle Group’s subsidiary East Asia Power (Yangjiang) Co., Ltd. and Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (BJEI) to deliver four units of 6F.03 gas turbines.



GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Gas Power business includes General Electric’s gas lifecycle business (including Power Services and Gas Power Systems businesses).



Per the deal, GE will deliver two units of 6F.03 gas turbines to East Asia Power for its Yangjiang High-Tech Zone Natural Gas Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Plant and other two units for BJEI’s Yangjiang Yangxi Natural Gas CHP Project. The Yangjiang CHP Plant will be powered by GE turbines and will cater to the electricity needs of the Yangjiang High-Tech Zone Natural Gas business hub.



One, out of the two 6F.03 gas turbine units, is expected to begin operation in December 2024, while the other one will be functional in the first quarter of 2025. Per the contract, General Electric will also provide services to the power plant for the next 15 years. Powered by the two GE gas turbine units, Yangjiang Yangxi CHP Project’s new cogeneration plant will deliver up to 240 megawatts (MW) of power to boost the construction work of the Zhongshan Torch Industrial Transfer Park of Yangjiang.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

The four 6F.03 gas turbine units have a combined capacity of delivering 480 MW of energy to the grid. When operational in early 2025, the GE turbines will supply steady power and heat to China’s Yangjiang City. It will also support the greater bay area’s transition from coal to gas energy.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

GE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked companies are discussed below:



Caterpillar Inc. CAT presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



CAT’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 18.5%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings have increased 10.3% for 2023. The stock has gained 37.2% in the past year.



A. O. Smith Corp. AOS presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 10.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings have increased 2.9% for 2023. The stock has gained 14.5% in the past year.



Alamo Group Inc. ALG presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 13%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 1.1%. The stock has gained 25.3% in the past year.



Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.