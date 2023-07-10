General Electric (GE) Unit to Elevate Coryton Facility in UK

General Electric Company’s GE arm, GE Vernova’s Gas Power business secured a contract from U.K.-based independent power producer company InterGen to upgrade the latter’s 800 megawatts (MW) Coryton power plant. The Coryton facility is located 30 miles east of London, UK.



GE Vernova is the combined operations of GE Digital, Renewable Energy and GE Power. Its Gas Power business includes General Electric’s gas lifecycle business (including Power Services and Gas Power Systems businesses).



The Coryton power plant is powered by two GT26 gas turbines. Per the deal, GE will supply the high-efficiency (HE) upgrade for the existing GT26 gas turbine technology. The HE upgrade uses advanced technology across gas turbines, compressors and combustors that will increase Coryton facility’s power output capacity by roughly 77 MW. It will also boost the performance of the existing two gas turbines by combining GE’s H-Class and F-Class fleets with additional manufactured parts.



The upgradation will increase the efficiency of the Coryton power plant and will reduce its maintenance requirement. It will also decrease carbon discharge by about 67,500 tonnes every year which supports the U.K. government’s goal to reduce the country’s carbon footprint.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

The HE upgrade will be installed in 2025. When completed, this will mark GE’s tenth HE upgrade.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

GE currently carries Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Some better-ranked companies are discussed below:



Alamo Group Inc. ALG currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has surged 27.2% in the year-to-date period.



Axon Enterprise AXON sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.



In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.6%. The stock has rallied 13.3% in the year-to-date period.



Griffon Corporation GFF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. GFF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.5%, on average.



In the past 60 days, Griffon’s earnings estimates have increased 5% for fiscal 2023. The stock has increased 12.4% in the year-to-date period.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axon Enterprise, Inc (AXON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.