General Electric (GE) to Serve South Korean Offshore Wind Market

General Electric’s GE unit, GE Renewable Energy, has entered into an agreement with Hyundai Electric to support the growth of offshore wind market in South Korea. The deal furthers South Korea’s goal of adding 12GW of offshore wind by 2030.



In February 2022, GE Renewable Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyundai Electric regarding a potential agreement to help the South Korean government achieve its 2030 Nationally Determined Contributions.



As part of the agreement, Hyundai Electric will build a factory, invest in tooling, as well as hire and train people to produce Haliade-X turbines and generators in South Korea. General Electric will act as a prime contractor toward customers and offer its offshore expertise and the Haliade-X technology in the project.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

GE Offshore Wind’s chief commercial officer, Fabrice Kermorgant, said, “This agreement will enhance our ability to serve local customers, create significant local economic benefits, and establish a local supply chain ideally suited to serve the growing offshore wind market in South Korea and potentially beyond in APAC.”



Apart from their partnership agreement, General Electric has also signed a letter of intent with Hyundai Electric to form a joint venture in case their collaboration secures larger offshore wind order volumes in South Korea.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks worth considering are as follows:



Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). AIT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.



Applied Industrial has an estimated earnings growth rate of 14.3% for the current fiscal year. The stock has gained 38% in the past six months.



IDEX Corporation IEX presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average.



IDEX has an estimated earnings growth rate of 28.3% and 6.1% for the current and next years, respectively. The stock has rallied 38% in the past six months.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.