General Electric (GE) to Reveal New Grid Technologies at CIGRE

General Electric GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business is set to unveil new technologies at this year’s CIGRE Session, the global power system event held in Paris every two years.



Among the technologies to be displayed at the event is the world’s first SF6-free g3 circuit-breaker for 420 kV gas-insulated substations. By combining advanced hardware with software and services, these technologies help customers accelerate the energy transition to a more digitalized, decentralized, and decarbonized platform.



At CIGRE session 2022, General Electric will showcase its latest innovations and services on building the grid of the future with a focus on the challenges facing grid: modernization, decarbonization, digitization and electrification.

Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer at GE Grid Solutions, said, "We are investing in and delivering advanced technologies and services to meet these new grid challenges and many of these new technologies are on display during the CIGRE Session 2022."

