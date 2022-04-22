General Electric (GE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

General Electric Company GE is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, before market open.



The company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 41.63%. In the last reported quarter, the company posted earnings of 92 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 10.84%.



In the past three months, the stock has lost 5.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.6%.

Key Factors and Estimates for Q1

General Electric is anticipated to have benefited from strength in its digital businesses, solid product offerings, technological advancements and commercial wins in the first quarter. Also, the company’s healthy liquidity position, efforts to lower debts, cost-management actions and synergistic gains from acquired assets are anticipated to have been beneficial. However, woes related to supply-chain constraints are likely to have hurt its margins and profitability. Also, headwinds associated with international operations might have influenced the performance.



A brief discussion on General Electric’s segments is provided below:



For the Healthcare segment, product introductions and investments in innovations are likely to have aided the performance. Also, synergistic gains from the acquisitions of Zionexa (May 2021) and BK Medical (December 2021) are expected to have boosted the company’s performance. Supply chain issues are likely to have weighed on it. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Healthcare revenues stands at $4,206 million, implying a 2.4% decrease from the prior-year reported figure and a 9.1% decline sequentially.



The Aviation segment’s performance in the first quarter is expected to have benefited from the improvement in the commercial services business, driven by a high volume of shop visits. However, softness in the military business might have ailed. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $5,896 million, indicating an 18.1% increase from the year-ago reported figure but a 3% decline sequentially.



For the Renewable Energy segment, strong foothold in energy transition and technological advancements are likely to have boosted the performance. However, inflation and weakness in onshore and offshore wind markets in the United States are likely to have been spoilsports.



For the Power segment, weakness in gas power and steam power businesses is expected to have affected the performance in the first quarter. Notably, the segment suffered from lower gas and steam power sales in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The Zack Consensus Estimate for General Electric’s earnings for the first quarter is pegged at 20 cents, suggesting a decline of 16.7% from the year-ago reported figure and a sequential fall of 78.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues of $17,462 million suggests 2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure but a 14% decline sequentially.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for General Electric this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case with General Electric, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: General Electric has an Earnings ESP of -13.29%, as the Most Accurate Estimate of 18 cents is below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 20 cents.

Zacks Rank: General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

