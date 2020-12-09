General Electric (GE) Takes Financial Actions, Wins Contracts

General Electric Company GE yesterday communicated about multiple actions worth $4 billion to strengthen its financial position. These moves were taken by the conglomerate on Dec 7.



Also, the company discussed separately about businesses that it won through the Power, Renewable Energy and Healthcare units.



Notably, General Electric’s shares have gained 0.9% yesterday, ending the trading session at $10.96.

Inside the Headlines

As noted, the financial actions directed to lower debts and solidify the balance sheet included satisfying the funding requirements of $2.5 billion of ERISA GE Pension Plan. This voluntary funding by the company pertains to 2021, 2022 and 2023.



In addition, the company noted that it repaid to GE Capital intercompany loan worth $1.5 billion.



The above-mentioned actions along with those taken so far and those yet to be accomplished in the fourth quarter will likely help General Electric to lower its debts by $14.5 billion in 2020. This amount includes $4.9 billion related to GE Capital and $9.6 billion of GE Industrial debts.



Related to the contracts, GE Power secured a contract to supply 60 Hertz gas turbine —7HA.03 — for Shinsejong Combined Cycle Power Plant. This plant is owned by Korea Electric Power Corporation’s subsidiary Korea Southern Power Co, Ltd. It is located in Sejong Multifunctional Administrative City in South Korea. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.



Also, GE Renewable Energy was rewarded a blade recycling contract from Veolia North America. Per this contract, blades removed from Veolia’s onshore turbines in the U.S. during repower and upgrade actions will be recycled.



Further, GE Healthcare’s SIGNA Architect 3T MRI scanner will be used by SimonMed Imaging — provider of outpatient imaging services in the U.S. Notably, SIGNA Architect 3T MRI scanners are equipped with AIR Recon DL technology.

Zacks Rank, Estimate Trend and Price Performance

With a market capitalization of $95.1 billion, General Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Actions to deleverage balance sheet, solid liquidity position and portfolio-restructuring initiatives are expected to be beneficial for the company in the quarters ahead. However, the pandemic-related woes are impacting businesses, which are concerning.



In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been unchanged at 8 cents for the fourth quarter of 2020, while the same has decreased from 6 cents to 5 cents for the first quarter of 2021.

General Electric Company Price and Consensus

General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | General Electric Company Quote

In the past three months, General Electric's shares have gained 82.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 23.3%.







