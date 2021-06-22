General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $13.03, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 0.08% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.27% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.75% in that time.

GE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 126.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.28 billion, up 2.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $77.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2500% and -2.26%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.16.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 12.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

