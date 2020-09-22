General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $6.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 4.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector 0%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect GE to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 153.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.05 billion, down 18.46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $79.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of -107.69% and -24.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.88% higher within the past month. GE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.