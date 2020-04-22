General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $6.42, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 7.56% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's gain of 14.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 19.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, down 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.70 billion, down 24.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $86.40 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.08% and -18.27%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.86% lower. GE currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GE is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.61.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.