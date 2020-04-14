General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $6.93, moving -1.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 5.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from GE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect GE to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.77 billion, down 23.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $86.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of -38.46% and -18.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.67% lower within the past month. GE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note GE's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.51.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.