General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $86.39, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 5.72% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.46 billion, down 20.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $61.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.34% and -19.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. General Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, General Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

We can also see that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 6.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.