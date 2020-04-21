General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $6.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.46% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.97%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 6.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 16.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2020. On that day, GE is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.70 billion, down 24.13% from the year-ago period.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $86.40 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -41.54% and -18.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.3% lower within the past month. GE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.79.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.29 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

