General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $89.91, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 2.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 3.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. On that day, General Electric is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.17 billion, up 0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.16 per share and revenue of $77.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +49.06% and +4.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.56% lower within the past month. General Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.49. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.66, which means General Electric is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 4.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

