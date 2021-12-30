General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $94.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 1.92% over the past month, outpacing the Conglomerates sector's loss of 0.21% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.31 billion, down 2.83% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2412.5% and -5.28%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.68% lower. General Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.13 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.09, which means General Electric is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 8.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

