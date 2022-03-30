General Electric (GE) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $94.58, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 2.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 26, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.33 billion, up 1.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $78.03 billion, which would represent changes of +51.89% and +5.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. General Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, General Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.69.

Also, we should mention that GE has a PEG ratio of 4.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

