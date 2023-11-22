General Electric (GE) Signs MOU to Produce Green Hydrogen

General Electric Company’s GE unit, GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Next Hydrogen to combine their expertise in the field of green hydrogen production.



Hydrogen is traditionally made by breaking water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis and the process requires a large amount of efficient and reliable electricity. However, in the process of producing green hydrogen, very little or no greenhouse gas is emitted and it is used as a component for eFuels and ammonia products.



Per the deal, GE will combine its power systems offerings with Next Hydrogen’s electrolysis technology to generate green hydrogen. GE will integrate DC power supplies together with the power quality, such as synchronous condensers, energy storage, motors and drives, for compression and water, and controls with energy management systems.

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

Initially, the two companies will aim to deliver power systems that will be used with the forthcoming generation of Next Hydrogen electrolysers slated to be launched in 2024. This collaboration includes the installation, testing and integration of a Next Hydrogen water electrolyzer with a power supply carefully designed and made by General Electric. The two companies are expected to focus on near-term market demonstrations and deployments, paving the way for expanded large-scale commercial green hydrogen initiatives. This deal further bolsters GE’s decarbonization efforts.

