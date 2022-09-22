General Electric (GE), QatarEnergy Sign MOU on Carbon Capture

General Electric Company GE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with QatarEnergy to develop a carbon capture roadmap for Quatar’s energy sector.



The roadmap encompasses carbon capture and sequestration development, hydrogen utilization and possible usage of ammonia in GE gas turbines to cut down their carbon footprint. The agreement aims to explore the possibility of developing a world-scale carbon hub at Ras Laffan Industrial City, which has more than 80 GE gas turbines.



Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE Gas Power Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said, “QatarEnergy has a clear vision to lead the transition to a lower carbon industrial landscape. GE has been honored to support the development of Qatar’s energy infrastructure for decades and we are delighted to collaborate with QatarEnergy on their evolving sustainability journey.”

General Electric Company Price

General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote

QatarEnergy’s sustainability strategy with multiple initiatives was updated recently. It comprises the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and flagship programs like the deployment of carbon capture and sequestration technology to capture more than 11 million tons per annum of carbon dioxide in Qatar by 2035.

