General Electric (GE) Price Target Increased by 9.94% to 153.92

The average one-year price target for General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been revised to 153.92 / share. This is an increase of 9.94% from the prior estimate of 140.01 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.02 to a high of 194.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.49% from the latest reported closing price of 151.67 / share.

General Electric Declares $0.08 Dividend

On December 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 28, 2023 received the payment on January 25, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $151.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.40%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 2.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.16 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2740 funds or institutions reporting positions in General Electric. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GE is 0.45%, an increase of 9.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 981,920K shares. The put/call ratio of GE is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 83,088K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,153K shares, representing a decrease of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 1.84% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 53,791K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,935K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 1.72% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 41,650K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 37,121K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,104K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GE by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,865K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,982K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GE by 4.10% over the last quarter.

General Electric Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The General Electric Company (GE) is an American multinational company. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry. Today, GE is best known for its work in the Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation and Healthcare industries.

