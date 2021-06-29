General Electric (GE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $13.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.55% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 8.32% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GE as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 126.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.28 billion, up 2.99% from the year-ago period.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $77.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2500% and -2.26%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. GE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, GE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.38.

Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 11.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

