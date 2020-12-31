General Electric (GE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $10.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 2.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

GE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GE is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.9%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.11 billion, down 19.56% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $79.32 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -93.85% and -24.97%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.41% higher. GE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GE is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 258.52. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.18.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 60.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Diversified Operations was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

