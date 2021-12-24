General Electric (GE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $94, marking a +1% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 8.05% over the past month, lagging the Conglomerates sector's loss of 2.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.87% in that time.

General Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.31 billion, down 2.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion, which would represent changes of +2412.5% and -5.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. General Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.74 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.74, which means General Electric is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 8.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.