General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $6.41, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Conglomerates sector lost 2.34%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.31%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from GE as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect GE to post earnings of -$0.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 153.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.05 billion, down 18.46% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.05 per share and revenue of $79.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -107.69% and -24.93%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. GE is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.