General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 3.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.5% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.07 billion, down 1.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $76.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +33.49% and +3.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.3% lower. General Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, General Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.38, so we one might conclude that General Electric is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that GE has a PEG ratio of 3.91 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

