General Electric (GE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $93.07 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.74%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 8.84% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.91% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2022. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.33 billion, down 2.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $75.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2425% and -5.26%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher within the past month. General Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.53, so we one might conclude that General Electric is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, GE's PEG ratio is currently 8.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.