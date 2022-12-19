General Electric (GE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $78.06, moving +0.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 9.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, General Electric is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.74%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.88 billion, up 7.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $75.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.81% and +2.33%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Electric currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, General Electric is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.81, so we one might conclude that General Electric is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

