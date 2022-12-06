General Electric (GE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

General Electric (GE) closed at $85.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had gained 1.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

General Electric will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect General Electric to post earnings of $1.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.88 billion, up 7.79% from the year-ago period.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.54 per share and revenue of $75.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.81% and +2.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. General Electric is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, General Electric is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 33.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.47, so we one might conclude that General Electric is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 4.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

