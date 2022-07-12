General Electric (GE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $63.02, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial conglomerate had lost 8.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Conglomerates sector's loss of 3.14% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Electric as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, down 2.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.07 billion, down 1.17% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $76.68 billion, which would represent changes of +33.02% and +3.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for General Electric. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. General Electric is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that General Electric has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.95 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.05.

It is also worth noting that GE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Diversified Operations stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

